Original plans for John Cena to confront 38-year-old WWE Superstar on SmackDown - Reports

John Cena returned to WWE TV after two months. He kicked things off on SmackDown before being interrupted by Jimmy Uso. A recent report claims that the original plan for the night was not what happened.

Before SmackDown, Cena made a surprise appearance at the Money In The Bank PLE in July. He was not advertised for the show but since he was in the city, he took out time to address the WWE fans attending the PLE. On the show, the Cenation Leader advocated to bring WrestleMania to London soon.

When he kicked things off on SmackDown, the Cenation Leader had a similar surprise for the WWE Universe. He told fans across the globe that he would not only be present at Payback but would also host the show. His interaction with the audience was cut short by Jimmy Uso, who later tried to attack him but was hit with the Attitude Adjustment.

According to Ringside News, Jimmy interrupting Cena was not the original plan. The report claims that the original script had Cena interrupting a Jimmy promo but plans changed last minute.

“Originally, John Cena was listed as interrupting a Jimmy Uso promo on Smackdown, instead of the other way around.”

What's next for John Cena after Payback?

John Cena ensured that the WWE fans were entertained when he was the host of Payback. He surprised the WWE Universe when he announced that he would officiate the match between The Miz and LA Knight as the special guest referee. After the Megastar won the match, he raised his arm before heading backstage, giving the fans a moment to remember.

After the show, the sixteen-time champion took to X to reflect on the two days he had. In the tweet, he also spoke about what is next for him now that he has officially returned to weekly television.

