Original plans for Karrion Kross and Scarlett following WWE SummerSlam revealed - Reports

A recent report has shed light on the original plans for Karrion Kross and Scarlett following WWE SummerSlam. The Herald of Doomsday lost to arch-rival Sami Zayn at The Biggest Party of the Summer.According to Fightful Select, Kross and Scarlett were originally slated to travel to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, for Monday Night RAW following SummerSlam. However, the plans were eventually changed, and the real-life couple was not at the show.EliteRockerz 𝕏 @EliteClubS0BLINK🚨| Per @Fightful, Karrion Kross and Scarlett were initially scheduled to travel to WWE Raw last Monday. However, WWE changed their travel plans last minute, so they didn’t appear on the show.For the last few weeks, there has been a lot of speculation about Karrion Kross and his wife, Scarlett's WWE futures. Earlier today, their names were moved to the promotion's alumni section on their official website, seemingly confirming their departures from the Stamford-based company.Wrestling veteran issues interesting advice to Karrion Kross and Scarlett amid WWE departure speculationDespite his inconsistent booking on the main roster, Karrion Kross has recently found a lot of support from fans and wrestling veterans. The 40-year-old has been a standout on Monday Night RAW owing to his impeccable character work.In a recent X/Twitter update, former WWE head writer Vince Russo noted that Triple H not offering a new contract to Kross and Scarlett would be the best thing that could happen to the couple. The veteran added that the two have proven their worth time and again. He advised Kross and Scarlett to go to Hollywood after leaving WWE.&quot;Trips [Triple H] NOT Resigning @realKILLERkross [Karrion Kross] and @Lady_Scarlett13 [Scarlett] will be the ABSOLUTE BEST THING that could happen to the both of them. They have proven time and time again that they are better than 95% of the Roster. Unfortunately, when the Boss KNOWS that you're Smarter than him---that's a Curse in Pro Wrestling. Go to Hollywood---you Guys are STARS. You leave the @WWE---You THRIVE,&quot; Russo wrote.You can check out Vince Russo's tweet below:It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the two-time former NXT Champion and Scarlett.