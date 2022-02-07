Original plan for WWE Championship Elimination Chamber participants - Reports

The latest edition of WWE Monday Night RAW saw three qualifying matches to decide the participants for the Elimination Chamber match for Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship.

Riddle defeated Otis, AJ Styles defeated Rey Mysterio, and Austin Theory defeated Kevin Owens to earn their spot in the chamber match. Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar were added directly to the match courtesy of their performances at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

However, as reported by Sean Ross Sapp on Fightful Select, the original plans for RAW were changed multiple times, including the main event, which was supposed to feature Seth Rollins, Damian Priest, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, and Austin Theory in a five-way match with the person getting pinned to be excluded from the Elimination Chamber.

The report also stated that Rollins and Lesnar were set to be included in the Chamber match for sure. Dolph Ziggler was defeated by Angelo Dawkins on RAW. However, the initial plan was for Montez Ford to be in Dawkins' spot before they realized the show was held in the latter's hometown.

Will Brock Lesnar walk out with the WWE Championship?

2022 Royal Rumble winner Brock Lesnar has already announced that he will be facing Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. He proclaimed that it will be a title vs. title match.

The Tribal Chief and his counsel Paul Heyman ridiculed The Beast Incarnate's aspirations on the latest edition of SmackDown. Heyman went on to call him a 'schmuck' and stated that he will acknowledge Reigns at WrestleMania.

It will be interesting to see how the former WWE champion responds to those comments on this week's RAW.

However, if the reports do indeed turn out to be true, we might see a new champion walking out of the Elimination Chamber to set up the blockbuster WrestleMania main event as a Winner Takes All match.

Do you think Brock Lesnar will win the title at Elimination Chamber?

Also Read Article Continues below

Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Who came up with the outrageous idea of Vince McMahon soiling his pants? More details right here.

Edited by Debottam Saha

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Brock Lesnar will walk out of Elimination Chamber with the WWE championship? Yes No 7 votes so far