Pat McAfee could miss major WWE event

WWE commentator Pat McAfee could miss the company's upcoming Clash at the Castle premium live event.

Taking place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, Clash at the Castle is WWE's first pay-per-view stadium show to be broadcast from the UK in nearly three decades. The last was SummerSlam 1992, which was filmed at the original Wembley Stadium in London on August 31st and saw Bret Hart wrestle The British Bulldog Davey Boy Smith for the Intercontinental Championship in the main event.

For such a momentous occasions, many of the biggest names in the company will be crossing the pond to be a part of the event. One that might not, however, is Pat McAfee.

The SmackDown commentator may not be calling the event, as he revealed on a recent edition of The Pat McAfee Show with guest UFC Chairman Dana White. During the episode, White invited McAfee to a fight card set in Paris on September 3rd, 2022, the same day as Clash at the Castle.

McAfee enthusiastically accepted Dana's offer, perhaps inadvertently revealing that he would be missing the UK stadium event. It is also possible that the SmackDown announcer simply forgot about the upcoming show and could be reminded of the same later on.

Why did Pat McAfee miss Hell In A Cell?

For those unaware, Pat McAfee also missed WWE's latest premium live event, Hell In A Cell, which took place this past Sunday.

Prior to the only SmackDown match of the night between Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss, Michael Cole revealed that McAfee was off that night.

McAfee revealed on his own show that:

"I was not at Hell in a Cell, SmackDown only had one match and all parties agreed that it was probably not worth the trip to Chicago and back for that. It ended up being a 13-minute match."

However, he had a lot of praise for the effort put in by Cody Rhodes, who wrestled and defeated Seth Rollins with a torn pectoral muscle at the event.

