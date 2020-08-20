Paul Heyman reportedly benched Riddick Moss to save the Superstar from backstage heat

Riddick Moss returned on RAW Underground after a brief hiatus, and he looked great during his victory over Cal Bloom. On the most recent edition, Moss teamed up with Arturo Ruas to fight off a group of brawlers.

However, Moss' recent run on the main roster could have been entirely different had WWE's original plan come to fruition.

In a new Fightful Select exclusive, Sean Ross Sapp revealed details of a big push that was planned for Riddick Moss before the COVID-era.

During a recent episode of the 'Spark in the Dark' podcast with former tag team partner Dan Matha, Riddick Moss revealed that he was absent from WWE TV during the pandemic as his brother has cystic fibrosis.

"I was having a blast. Then COVID came, and everything shut down. Especially for me with my personal situation with my brother having cystic fibrosis and living with him."

Paul Heyman was reportedly very high on Riddick Moss

However, the Fightful Select report revealed that Riddick Moss sat on the sidelines on Paul Heyman's orders. The former Executive Director of RAW made the decision for Moss to avoid any possible heat that could have come upon the Superstar for making the decision himself.

Paul Heyman was very high on Riddick Moss at that time, and a push was in the works for the former 24/7 Champion. Several high-ranking names in the WWE creative team confirmed the report to Fightful about there being a push in line for Moss.

It was added that WWE respected the decision for Moss to take a break during the pandemic. Riddick Moss was the 24/7 titleholder at that time, and WWE came up with a way for him to drop the belt. This was one of the reasons behind what was described as an 'unconventional outdoor title switch,' which happened in March.

Riddick Moss is back on TV now, and he seems to be a part of Shane McMahon's RAW Underground project moving forward. With Paul Heyman out of the creative team, there are no backstage updates on whether WWE still intends to push Riddick Moss.

He was portrayed as a destroyer during his RAW Underground appearances, which possibly hints at the WWE management still being somewhat high on the Superstar. The upcoming few months could give the fans a clearer picture of what's next for Riddick Moss.