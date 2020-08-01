Paul Heyman took a rivalry very seriously; he was 'really proud' of a few Superstars backstage

It's been more than a month since Paul Heyman was removed from the Executive Director's position on RAW, and backstage details about his year-long stint still keep getting unearthed with each passing day.

In a new Fightful Select report, Sean Ross Sapp revealed more information regarding how Paul Heyman booked RAW.

It has been revealed that Paul Heyman took the idea of the rivalry between RAW and SmackDown really seriously. His seriousness, quite often than not, was the driving force behind how RAW was booked. It had a significant effect on the mentality of how Heyman built RAW.

During his time as the Executive Director, Paul Heyman was very proud of the Superstars that he helped get recognition in the eyes of the management. Those names include Austin Theory, Apollo Crews, Angel Garza, and several other Superstars who were not being used before Paul Heyman's appointment.

It was added that Heyman 'went to great lengths' to land Murphy on RAW. Heyman's idea, as widely believed, was to build new stars and to ensure that the future of RAW was fresh.

WWE may continue to work on Paul Heyman's vision

It initially seemed like WWE had ditched the idea of building new stars following the departure of Paul Heyman as the Executive Director, as the company focussed on featuring established names on WWE TV.

However, during the recent second-quarter earnings call, Vince McMahon commented on AEW and NXT witnessing significant rating rebounds while the viewership figures of RAW and SmackDown have continued to dip.

Vince McMahon said that AEW and NXT had something new that RAW and SmackDown were lacking. The WWE Boss continued by saying that the company aims to make the Red and Blue brands more youthful. While commenting on Heyman's firing, McMahon said that Paul Heyman did a good job in terms of the creativity that he brought to the table.

"As far as Paul Heyman's concerned, he did a very good job in terms of creativity."

"That was a lot. I think some of those are new. It's something that's new, and what have you, and it's up to us to make RAW and SmackDown feel more youthful. That is where we're going."

Paul Heyman is no longer in a creative capacity on RAW, but he will continue to focus on his on-screen role as the manager of Brock Lesnar.