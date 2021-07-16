Photo: Brand new WWE SmackDown set revealed, further details on RAW set - Reports

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown will be the first weekly show to take place in front of a live crowd in over 16 months. The blue brand will have a new stage, touted to be "very impressive." A photo of it has been revealed.

The company seems to be pulling out all the stops at the moment, right from big potential returns to boost the product to the production aspect of the show. The new entrance stage has been set up at the Toyota Center in Houston, which will host SmackDown tonight.

WrestleVotes tweeted that it looks like a giant titantron, and will be quite impressive for fans watching at home. Based on a photo of the new SmackDown set that has been doing the rounds on Twitter, the report seems accurate.

Check it out below:

First look at the new WWE SmackDown set.

The top of the center-hung LED screen confirms that this photo is indeed from the Toyota Center. Despite the limited view, one can make out how massive the titantron is. WrestleVotes also mentioned that the same set will be used for WWE RAW as well, possibly with a minor difference.

Here is the entire tweet:

Being told the new entrance stage is set up in Houston. It looks like a giant tron, but will be very impressive for the fans watching at home. Also hearing the same set (possibly w/ a minor difference) will be used for both RAW & SmackDown. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 16, 2021

Tonight's WWE SmackDown is stacked

While we don't know if the above image represents the finished SmackDown set, WWE has stacked tonight's show with some big matches in the build-up to Money in the Bank.

The show will be headlined by a six-man tag team match, pitting Roman Reigns, Jimmy, and Jey Uso against Edge, Rey, and Dominik Mysterio. It will be Dominik's first-ever WWE match in front of a physically present crowd. Reigns and Edge will face each other at Money in the Bank, while The Usos may take on the Mysterios at the event too.

In other action, Bianca Belair will defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Carmella and the blue brand's male Money in the Bank participants will compete in a fatal-four-way contest. Big E, King Nakamura, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens will do battle in what is sure to be a barnburner.

Add to these a few surprises, like possible WWE comebacks for John Cena and Sasha Banks. Every single moment will be enhanced by the company's return to live touring.

Are you a fan of the new WWE SmackDown stage? Let us know in the comments below.

Edited by Kartik Arry