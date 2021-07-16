5 WWE Superstars who may get the biggest crowd reaction during Money in the Bank weekend

Money in the Bank weekend is set to be the most exciting one in a long time for WWE. Fans are set to return to arenas, starting with the go-home episode of SmackDown for the pay-per-view.

Sunday's event will be the first to feature a full capacity crowd in over 16 months, while the following night's episode of RAW will conclude this weekend's festivities. The company has reportedly planned some major surprises for Money in the Bank weekend, which could lead to some incredible pops from fans.

One of the most interesting aspects of WWE's return to touring will be the live crowd's reactions to certain superstars. Taking into account any possible returns, quite a few names may be subject to some explosive reactions.

Let's take a look at five WWE Superstars who might get the loudest responses over the next few days. It could be on SmackDown, Money in the Bank, or RAW, depending on who shows up and the circumstances surrounding it.

#5 John Cena may return on the SmackDown before WWE Money in the Bank

John Cena is set to make his WWE return very soon.



Working plan is July 23rd Smackdown if not sooner.



John Cena is rumored to be challenging Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam, meaning he might make an appearance this weekend.

While the 16-time world champion is likelier to return on next week's episode of SmackDown, it would be a pleasant surprise to see him back beforehand. Cena is a popular choice to open tonight's episode of SmackDown, should he be present at the Toyota Center. He can welcome the fans back with an impassioned promo, just in time for Money in the Bank.

His relationship with the WWE Universe has been mixed at times, but the Hollywood star would be showered with cheers if he were to surprise them. Very few superstars have the command of the crowd that Cena does.

I’m so happy and excited for the @WWE Superstars and of course the BIGGEST superstar IN the #WWE… the @WWEUniverse! I’ll be watching very closely! https://t.co/qtFptLB0Bi — John Cena (@JohnCena) July 15, 2021

If not on SmackDown, Money in the Bank also seems like a great place for John Cena to make his comeback. After Reigns defends his Universal Championship against Edge, the Cenation leader could show up to confront The Tribal Chief and lay down a challenge for The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Either scenario would lead to a contender for the best crowd reaction of the weekend.

