Final SmackDown plans before WrestleMania 37, WWE could change Hall of Fame lineup - Reports 

WWE Fastlane will take place this weekend, and once the PPV is in the books, the company officials will focus all their attention on completing the WrestleMania 37 match card.

As expected, WWE has a packed schedule leading up to WrestleMania 37, and the promotion has come up with a strategy to meet its content requirements. Fightful Select reports that WWE will tape a few WrestleMania-week shows in advance.

WWE's current plan is to pre-tape the go-home show for WrestleMania 37, which is the April 9th episode of SmackDown. As of today, the plan is to film the final SmackDown a week before WrestleMania 37.

What's particularly interesting is that WWE will tape the April 9th episode before the April 2nd episode of SmackDown, while the latter will air live on Fox.

WrestleMania 37 will be a two-night showcase event on April 10th and 11th respectively, and will take place at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Tickets for the event are officially on sale.

Journalist and TV host Jon Alba confirmed that WWE wants to accommodate at least 25,000 fans per night, and the company will follow all the necessary protocols.

I can confirm #WrestleMania will be limited capacity with approximately 25,000 people each night. Seating pods with social distancing. Masks required at all times, and there will be free masks upon entry with temperature checks and health screenings. #WWE — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) March 17, 2021

Multiple sources independently confirmed earlier this week #WWE had been initially aiming for more, about 45,000. But 25,000 will still be a sizable number, more than the Super Bowl did in February. Plus, across two nights, a 50,000-person gate should bring in strong numbers. — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) March 17, 2021

Advertisement

WrestleMania 37 currently has four confirmed matches. However, more bouts will be added after Fastlane.

WWE's plans for the Hall of Fame shows

Fightful also disclosed in a separate Select report that the WWE Hall of Fame ceremonies for the classes of 2020 and 2021 will also be taped and edited in advance.

WWE plans to film the shows on Tuesday and Thursday, March 30th and April 1st, respectively. The taped shows will then get edited before airing on the night of April 6th.

WWE will shoot the Hall of Fame shows in the same week as the go-home SmackDown, and the company's goal is to wrap up the tapings in two days.

It's also stated that the updated class of inductees won't be similar to the original lineup. WWE has made a few changes backstage, but no information regarding them has been disclosed. Below are the current lineups:

WWE Hall of Fame 2020 Class

Batista

JBL

The British Bulldog

Jushin "Thunder" Liger

nWo ("Hollywood" Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Sean Waltman)

The Bella Twins

WWE Hall of Fame 2021 Class

Eric Bischoff

Molly Holly

Advertisement

More names will be announced for the 2021 class and fans can expect the changes to be announced soon.