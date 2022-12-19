Popular gimmick will be back for match against 11-time world champion, backstage plans for Cody Rhodes' big return after 6 months - WWE Rumor Roundup

We are back with another exciting edition of WWE Rumor Roundup. Today's list includes huge updates on the biggest returns scheduled for 2023. Reports of the creative team's plans for major matches featuring a legend, an injured superstar, and two top heels from RAW have taken the internet by storm.

Additionally, new details about popular superstars using subscription-based third-party websites and their financial advantages over the squared circle have emerged. Here, we look at the biggest rumors that have ruled the WWE headlines in the last 24 hours.

So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1. Finn Balor reportedly set to bring back Demon persona for a match against Edge

Judgment Day's Finn Balor is not yet done with the faction's former leader, Edge. Both superstars previously locked horns in a brutal "I Quit" match at Extreme Rules. The Rated-R Superstar was forced to take a hiatus following the bout, but he is reportedly set to return in January to pick up where he left off.

Latest backstage reports suggest that the creative team is planning a massive Hell in a Cell match between Balor and Edge. Interestingly, this bout will also reportedly see the former Universal Champion bring back his "Demon" persona.

The popular gimmick was last seen at Extreme Rules 2021 when he challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal championship but fell short after the ropes disappointingly gave way.

#2. When will Cody Rhodes return to WWE television?

Cody Rhodes shocked the world with his triumphant return at WrestleMania 38, following which he was involved in a brutal feud with Seth Rollins. The two superstars locked horns on three occasions, the last of which saw The American Nightmare compete inside Hell in a Cell with a torn pectoral muscle. Rhodes was soon ruled out of action as he underwent surgery.

The latest reports suggest that his recovery is nearly complete, and he is all set to return next month. According to Dave Meltzer, there is talk about extending the feud between Rhodes and Rollins, but nothing is set in stone. However, fans can expect to see Cody Rhodes back on RAW as we inch closer to Royal Rumble 2022.

#3. Former WWE star is reportedly making more money after release

In a shocking turn of events, WWE recently released former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose. Backstage reports suggested the higher-ups were left with no choice other than firing Rose after her explicit pictures on FanTime were leaked and deemed outside the parameters of the company's moral guidelines.

It has come to light that former WWE star Lana uses a similar subscription-based service and reportedly makes more money than she did at her one-time promotion. Thus, there have been speculations about Mandy Rose receiving similar financial gains following her abrupt exit from the Triple H-run company.

Has WWE found its next Kurt Angle? We asked the legend here

Poll : 0 votes