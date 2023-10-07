Popular NXT star set for call-up in early 2024 - Reports

A popular NXT star could reportedly be heading to WWE's main roster in early 2024.

Joe Gacy has become a captivating superstar during his time in NXT. He was the leader of The Schism faction up until this past weekend at NXT No Mercy. Gacy had a brief conversation with Ava Raine backstage and suggested that she find a new faction.

He claimed that The Schism was done and it was time for her to move on. Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid, also known as The Dyad (formerly known as The Grizzled Young Veterans), were a part of the faction until their contracts recently expired. The talented tag team had previously asked for their release earlier this year but it was denied by the company.

A wrestling fan asked insider account BWE if Joe Gacy was set to be called up to the main roster soon on social media. BWE responded and noted that an early 2024 main roster call-up "was and still the only possible plan" for the veteran.

WWE NXT star Joe Gacy sends a cyptic message following the end of The Schism faction

Joey Gacy shared an interesting message on social media following the end of his faction.

The 36-year-old spent the majority of his career in Combat Zone Wrestling before signing with WWE in 2020. He is a 3-time CZW World Heavyweight Champion, but has not captured a title during his time in WWE so far.

After The Schism came to an end, Gacy took to social media to share a cryptic message. Gacy wondered what he had done in his bizarre post seen below.

"What have I done? Where have I come from? When I burnt the backs with the sun through a glass. Did I seal the loss that's become me?" Gacy wrote on X.

Gacy is a very unique performer and could become an interesting character on the main roster. It will be interesting to see if Gacy can connect with the WWE Universe if he gets called up to the main roster down the line.

