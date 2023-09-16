Popular WWE name surprisingly released in budget cuts - Reports

WWE has surprisingly parted ways with a popular name today after the company's merger with UFC's parent company, Endeavor, became official this week. The person in question is Dana Warrior, wife of the late great Ultimate Warrior.

UFC and WWE have merged to form a new entertainment company called TKO Holdings Group. The merger of the two companies resulted in many people losing their jobs today behind the scenes, and there are likely more changes to come.

Dana Warrior has worked with the company for years. She spent some time working in the company's creative department before transitioning into a role in the promotion's community relations department. The 52-year-old is the wife of Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior.

According to a new report from PWInsider, Dana Warrior was let go by the company today. She began working with the company as a Brand Ambassador following her husband's passing in 2014. The company gives away the Warrior Award every year at the Hall of Fame ceremony.

Expand Tweet

Road Dogg on working with Dana Warrior in WWE

Senior Vice President of Live Events Road Dogg recently discussed his experience working with Dana Warrior in the company.

Speaking on a recent episode of The Wrestling Outlaws show, Road Dogg praised Warrior and noted that she brought a unique perspective to the meetings regarding the creative direction of the company.

"It was great. Look, she realized, 'I don't bring a whole lot to the table,' but she did bring a crucial element to that table which was being a woman, said James. We had that table surrounded by a bunch of dudes who have no sensitivity at all and we needed somebody to go, 'Hey you can't say that. She can't be called that.' So she brought that to the table. It was advantageous for us at that time."

You can check out the full video below:

WWE's merger with UFC has brought about plenty of exciting possibilities for the future but has also resulted in many talented people losing their positions in the company. It remains to be seen what is in store for the company in the weeks ahead.

What are your thoughts on Dana Warrior's departure from the company? Let us know in the comments section below.

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here