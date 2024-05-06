Popular WWE star set for main roster call-up following Backlash - Reports

A popular WWE star will reportedly be getting called up to the main roster following Backlash 2024. Tonight's edition of RAW in Connecticut is the first show following the premium live event in France over the weekend.

The rosters for the WWE Draft become official tonight but the promotion is not done shaking things up. According to a new report from Corey Brennan of Fightful Select, ring announcer Mike Rome will be returning to NXT. Rome was the ring announcer for NXT between 2016 and 2019.

Alicia Taylor will be getting called up to the main roster following Backlash. Taylor has served as the ring announcer for NXT for years and has filled in on the main roster when the company was shorthanded. It remains unknown which main roster brand Alicia will be announcing for.

WWE announcer Corey Graves praises Triple H

Corey Graves called the action with Michael Cole on SmackDown for years but now works alongside Wade Barrett on the blue brand. He recently discussed Triple H's vision for the product and praised him for making changes to the show.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview last month, Graves praised Triple H for bringing some reality back to the product. Graves added that he was more invested as a fan growing up when he thought the stars really disliked each other.

"That's I think an element that was missing from particularly WWE for quite some time, was the personal issue, the reality aspect of it. Yes, we've got the most amazing athletes in the world, but as a fan I know when I grew up I loved it a little bit more when I really thought that these two guys couldn't stand one another, and they might get into it backstage, and it feels a lot more organic and reality-based," he said. [From 04:28 - 04:54]

Samantha Irvin has become very popular as WWE's ring announcer and has been praised by her peers. Only time will tell which brand Alicia Taylor will be working for when she arrives on the main roster.