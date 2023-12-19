Tonight's WWE RAW is shaping up to be a loaded show with multiple title matches, but word from backstage is that one major star will not be there.

CM Punk recently signed with the red brand as a full-time roster member, and last week's show featured the viral face-off between The Second City Saint and Seth Rollins. Punk also confirmed his spot in the 2024 Royal Rumble Match.

While some expected Punk to be on tonight's RAW, PWInsider reported that he has not been spotted at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA. Furthermore, backstage sources reported that the former AEW World Champion is not scheduled to appear live on tonight's show.

It will be interesting to see if Punk appears in some kind of pre-taped segment. The feud with Rollins will still continue tonight as the official RAW preview teases that The Visionary will discuss Punk when he takes the mic to discuss his upcoming World Heavyweight Championship title defense against Drew McIntyre.

Punk's WWE TV return match has not been announced unless they wait until the Royal Rumble in late January. However, he is scheduled to face Dominik Mysterio at upcoming non-televised live events.

The Straight Edge Superstar has not wrestled for WWE since the 2014 Royal Rumble. His last singles match for the company was a win over Billy Gunn on the January 20, 2014 edition of RAW.

