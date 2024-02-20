Positive report on hospitalized ex-WWE star

There is a new report that sheds light on the current health status of former WWE star Steve McMichael.

Last week, reports surfaced that the legendary National Football League player was hospitalized with suspected pneumonia. However, the latest report suggests that there is improvement in his condition.

As per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, McMichael is expected to be discharged from the hospital in the next couple of days. Fans are hoping that the Chicago Bears legend will recover in time to attend his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Canton, scheduled for August.

Steve 'Mongo' McMichael was not just a football star but he was also a notable figure in professional wrestling during the 1990s. Whether it was commentating alongside Vince McMahon in WWE or being a part of The Four Horsemen in WCW, McMichael undeniably left his mark on the industry.

Another former member of The Four Horsemen, Ric Flair, recently reacted to the news of McMichael's hospitalization. The 16-time World Champion took to X/Twitter to send his prayers and thoughts for Steve during this challenging time.

"Praying For You Mongo!!! 🙏🏻," Ric Flair shared.

Check out Ric Flair's tweet below:

