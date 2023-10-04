Positive update on Randy Orton amid WWE return rumors - Reports

Randy Orton has been sidelined with an injury for over a year, and fans have wondered when he will make his much-anticipated return. A new report has emerged with an update on his status that could leave the WWE Universe excited.

The Viper hasn't been seen since he competed in an episode of SmackDown in May last year. During the show, he and his former tag team partner Matt Riddle lost the RAW Tag Team Championship to The Usos in a title unification match. According to Xero News, WWE had seemingly started planning the creative for the 14-time world champion's return. However, his return date to the company was still unknown.

During a recent Q&A session on X, a fan asked insider account BWE (@BoozerRasslin) for any update on Randy Orton's progress. They responded by stating that he's doing good and has been for a long time, but extra precautions are being taken.

"Hes good. Been good for a long while. Extra cautious though," noted BWE.

A screenshot of BWE's post on X regarding Randy Orton

The Apex Predator is one of the biggest stars in WWE history, and he's been a part of the company for over 20 years now. When he eventually returns, he'll get a massive reaction from the crowd.

Matt Riddle reportedly had backstage heat for going off-script about Randy Orton's issues

The Viper and Matt Riddle were in a tag team known as RK-Bro before the former was ruled out with an injury.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Original Bro had heat with the higher-ups for going off-script and mentioning the severity of Randy Orton's injury during a promo on WWE RAW.

"[Matt] Riddle also had heat with management at one point right after that for going off the script and putting over [Randy] Orton on a live television interview when talking about how much pain Orton was in during the latter stages of their team and before the injury angle was shot. While praised for the promo going behind the scenes and being real, it was not what was scripted for him," wrote Meltzer.

Matt Riddle was let go by WWE during the latest round of releases a few weeks ago. Meanwhile, Orton is expected to return to the company to continue his wrestling career soon.

