Possible backup opponent planned for Seth Rollins at WrestleMania

If Cody Rhodes doesn't return tonight on WWE RAW, Seth Rollins is probably going to need another opponent for WrestleMania 38. According to GiveMeSport, WWE might have given us a sneak peek at those plans this weekend at a WWE Live Event.

The main event of the Live Event in Savannah, Georgia, this weekend saw Finn Balor defend his United States Championship in a triple threat with Seth Rollins and Damian Priest.

It seems that Priest vs. Balor was planned for WrestleMania 38, and the two have been building the angle over the US title in recent weeks. Without Rhodes, however, an audible might have to be called to make sure Rollins gets a prominent match on the show.

If nothing else, this certainly appears to illustrate the risks in combining both of WWE's major championships in one match at WrestleMania.

Will Cody Rhodes confront Seth Rollins tonight on WWE RAW?

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW will air from Jacksonville, Florida, the home turf of All Elite Wrestling. If there were ever a location to make an impactful debut after jumping ship, this would be the one.

While there has been no confirmation that Cody Rhodes is returning to WWE, it's safe to assume that if it doesn't take place tonight, it’s probably not happening at all.

Last week, Seth Rollins was left flabbergasted when he and Kevin Owens failed to capture the RAW Tag Team Championships in a tremendous triple threat match that opened WWE RAW.

While Owens was able to secure his WrestleMania spot by the end of the show, Rollins was left on the outside looking in, trying to figure out how he was going to get to this year's Show of Shows.

By the end of tonight's episode of RAW, we imagine that Rollins' path to WrestleMania will be a lot clearer. Whether it's with Cody Rhodes or Balor and Priest seems to be in the hands of The American Nightmare.

What do you think Rollins' WrestleMania future is? Will Cody Rhodes show up tonight on WWE RAW? Or will the company have to go in another direction? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

