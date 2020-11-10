Possible future plans for Roman Reigns and Jey Uso's storyline

The storyline involving Jey Uso and Roman Reigns has become one of the most exciting WWE programs in recent times. The Universal Champion Roman Reigns has taken SmackDown by storm after declaring himself The Tribal Chief.

In what started as a transitional feud for Roman Reigns, his program with his cousin Jey Uso has become the top story in WWE. Jey Uso lost his match against Roman Reigns at Hell in a Cell which resulted in him joining forces with the Big Dog.

Last week on SmackDown, Jey Uso defeated Daniel Bryan in a SmackDown Survivor Series qualifying match. However, under the command of Roman Reigns, Uso then went on to brutally attack Bryan after the match.

As per Wade Keller of PWTorch, there is a high chance that Daniel Bryan will become involved in the storyline after the attack. Though he said that Bryan might just have been a scapegoat, it is unlikely that the former WWE Champion will not be looking for revenge.

''I suspect Bryan will be part of this storyline for a while now. It’s possible he was just there to get beat up, though, and he’ll move on to other things. Jey really delivered this week and can be proud of his role in this storyline.''

Roman Reigns' faction

There have been reports suggesting that WWE is planning to form a faction revolving around Roman Reigns. This faction will likely consist of Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso when he returns to action.

Daniel Bryan could prove to be a great foe for the Samoan brothers and beating Bryan would help establish Reigns' reign as the Champion before he moves on to bigger feuds with the likes of The Rock or John Cena.

Would you like to see Daniel Bryan compete against Roman Reigns? Let us know in the comments section.