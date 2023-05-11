Possible reason why former champion wasn't called up to the main roster in the WWE Draft - Reports

Former NXT Champion Bron Breakker recently turned heel on NXT television. According to a recent report, WWE management seems to be a big fan of Breakker's new persona.

Breakker is a former NXT Champion. He held the title for over 360 days before finally losing it to Carmelo Hayes. Breakker also won the NXT UK Championship and unified the title.

According to WRKD Wrestling on Twitter, WWE officials are impressed with Breakker's current heel persona. However, there could be plans to call the former NXT Champion up on the main roster after SummerSlam.

Regarding Bron Breakker going undrafted; we've heard there were tentative plans to draft Bron to the main roster, but officials are so impressed w/ his heel persona, he remained in NXT to better cultivate his character.

There are tentative plans to call him up after SummerSlam.



Bill Apter wants a match between WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther and Bron Breakker

Bill Apter recently questioned why Bron Breakker wasn't called up to the main roster in the draft.

The veteran was surprised to see that the former NXT Champion didn't join the likes of Grayson Waller, Indi Hartwell, and other NXT stars on the main roster. Apter said:

"Why was Bron Breakker not drafted? They took so many people from NXT and a lot of people that no one knows unless you really follow NXT, and a lot of people don't. When I sat there, and I watched the two nights of SmackDown and RAW of the Draft, I was like, 'No but, how's this possible?'"

Apter further mentioned that he wanted to see Breakker join the main roster for a potential match against Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

"I wanted to see him come to one of the major brands and Bron Breakker vs. Gunther I think would have been a hell of a match,"

At WWE NXT Spring Breakin', Breakker defeated Andre Chase in a singles match. A feud against Chase-U was his first since turning heel by betraying Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams.

