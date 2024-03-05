Possible reason why Paul Heyman is getting inducted into WWE Hall of Fame this year - Reports

A new report has provided information on why Paul Heyman is being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

Currently regarded as the Special Counsel to Roman Reigns, the legendary manager has also helped elevate the careers of other superstars like Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and many more.

The Wiseman was announced as the first inductee of this year's WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. The ceremony will take place on April 5, 2024, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned that Paul Heyman had been offered a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame in previous years but had reportedly turned it down because he was still active.

"He's been offered the Hall of Fame before and turned it down with the idea that he's still active; he didn't think he should be in the Hall of Fame until his career's over," said Meltzer. [H/T: WrestleTalk]

Meltzer also noted that Philadelphia is a fitting location for Heyman's induction, as the city was the home base for his promotion, Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW), in the 1990s. He said:

"But I think the idea maybe of being the first Paul Levesque inductee, and it's in Philadelphia where ECW was from, and one of his main career claims to fame was ECW—maybe his biggest in some ways. So there's that. Maybe they just needed a main eventer, and he's the guy. But he has been offered this before." [H/T: WrestleTalk]

Paul Heyman breaks silence after WWE Hall of Fame announcement

This year's Hall of Fame class marks a shift as it's first chosen by Triple H, not Vince McMahon. Interestingly, Paul Heyman became the first inductee under The Game's leadership.

During an interview with the New York Post, The Bloodline member broke his silence after being inducted into the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame.

“It’s taken me all these decades to figure this business out and the art of presentation to an audience, so while I hate to use the old cliche of, ‘You ain’t seen nothing yet, and I’m just getting started.' You ain’t seen nothing yet, and I’m just getting started. I don’t want a lifetime achievement award when I’m not done achieving things. I still have a lot of other work I want to do in this industry. I want to be involved in the first main event of WrestleMania in Havana, or on the moon, or on Mars when Elon Musk colonizes it. These are things that are going to happen in the future, and I desperately want to be a part of it,” Heyman said.

Paul Heyman's long and impactful professional wrestling career spans various promotions like WCW, ECW, and, of course, World Wrestling Entertainment. Fans will be excited to see The Wiseman inducted into the Hall of Fame ahead of WrestleMania 40.

What are your thoughts on Paul Heyman getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame under Triple H's regime? Sound off in the comments section below.

