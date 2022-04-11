Possible reason why Shotzi has been absent from WWE SmackDown revealed

Why hasn't Shotzi been on WWE SmackDown lately?

Shotzi has only been in the ring on WWE television twice in 2022. She competed in the Women's Royal Rumble match back in January and then lost to Sasha Banks in a match on the February 25 episode of SmackDown. She hasn't been seen since.

According to Ringside News, despite not being used, Shotzi has been backstage at SmackDown every week, and that everyone in the company likes her. Her absence from television simply boils down to the company not having any plans for her heading into WrestleMania 38.

They further went on to state that Shotzi is in good standing with the company and that there isn't any backstage heat on her whatsoever.

Shotzi @ShotziWWE #HallOfFame @WWE Welp I cried like 20 times during hall of fame. Forever grateful to have been apart of it. #WrestleMania Welp I cried like 20 times during hall of fame. Forever grateful to have been apart of it. #WrestleMania #HallOfFame @WWE

The women's division on WWE SmackDown sees big changes following WrestleMania 38

If the latest episode of WWE SmackDown is any indication, the company appears to be planning on bolstering the women's division on Friday nights following WrestleMania.

Not only did former NXT Women's Champion Raquel Rodriguez (formerly Raquel Gonzalez) get called up, but Lacey Evans returned with a vignette to reveal a significant character change for her when she eventually returns to competition on the blue brand.

WWE @WWE @LaceyEvansWWE discusses how her difficult past transformed her into the woman she is today. #SmackDown .@LaceyEvansWWE discusses how her difficult past transformed her into the woman she is today. #SmackDown https://t.co/2UsqM7etCu

With WWE adding to the women's division on SmackDown, hopefully, they have some kind of plan for Shotzi in the weeks to come.

Shotzi was a big fan favorite on both WWE NXT and the main roster before her sudden heel turn back in October. It seems worth mentioning that had there been more concrete plans behind the change, there might've been more for Shotzi to do on the road to WrestleMania 38.

What do you make of this Shotzi report? Does the reasoning make sense to you? If so, do you believe we'll see her again on WWE SmackDown soon? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Genci Papraniku

