Possible reason why WWE booked Sonya Deville vs. Bianca Belair after WrestleMania 38 - Reports

WWE has seemingly booked the recent Sonya Deville vs. Bianca Belair angle for an interesting reason.

The EST defeated Becky Lynch to win the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38. Usually, WWE books a rematch between the two competitors post-title change. In this case, though, Belair was put into a new feud immediately after her win as Sonya Deville announced herself as the next challenger.

As per Dave Meltzer of WOR, WWE doesn't want to return to the Becky Lynch-Bianca Belair rivalry so soon after The Show of Shows. This is possibly why Deville was booked as the new challenger after WrestleMania.

The match in question was initially booked for WrestleMania Backlash. It was later removed from the event and will now take place on next week's edition of WWE RAW. Interestingly, the show will emanate from Belair's hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee.

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch was well received by the WWE Universe

At SummerSlam 2021, Becky Lynch made her big return to WWE and squashed Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's title. The latter's quick loss left many fans enraged.

The EST finally bagged a shot at Lynch's RAW Women's title on the road to WrestleMania 38. The buildup to this marquee match received a mostly positive response from the WWE Universe.

At WrestleMania, Lynch and Belair engaged in a hard-fought battle that was lauded by fans. In the end, The EST defeated Big Time Becks, finally exacting revenge for the embarrassing SummerSlam loss.

Lynch recently opened up about her absence on WWE TV following WrestleMania 38:

“It’s been three years since the last time I walked out on RAW without the championship. I’m not ready to walk out on Monday Night RAW without my championship. I always have a plan, that’s why I’m here in Syracuse because I’m going to win back my championship. I will walk out tomorrow on Monday Night RAW as your new Women’s Champion."

Unfortunately for Lynch, she failed to win the RAW Women's title at the Syracuse live event.

Based on Meltzer's report, Belair is likely to resume her feud with Lynch somewhere down the line. The rivalry might even continue immediately after Belair is done with Deville.

