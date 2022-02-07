Possible reason why X-Pac was omitted from the 2022 Men’s Royal Rumble

Why didn't WWE use X-Pac at the Royal Rumble this year?

There weren't a whole lot of surprises in the Men's Rumble match this year. But apparently, this was by design.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, while X-Pac made it clear that he'd love to participate in this year's Rumble, it didn't end up happening. The reason it didn't happen was possibly due to the company not wanting to utilize many outside talents or NXT 2.0 Superstars in this year's Men's Rumble match for some unknown reason:

"I was told they wanted to lean away from NXT 2.0 talent and a lot of outside names for the men, which is what we saw," Sean Ross Sapp said. "It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out that's what ended up happening."

There has been a mixed reaction to the Men's Royal Rumble match this year

The Men's Rumble match was met with an adverse reaction not just by the WWE Universe but by talent backstage as well, with backstage morale being described as being at an all-time low.

More often than not, WWE's Royal Rumble premium live event is universally praised as it kicks off the road to WrestleMania. This year, the company could possibly have their work cut out for them to get fans invested in their biggest show of the year.

WWE will attempt to steer the ship in the right direction this month; the company is making a big splash as they return to Saudi Arabia with their Elimination Chamber premium live event on February 19.

What are your thoughts on this year's Men's Rumble match? Do you think they should have brought in people like X-Pac to take part in it? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Also Read Article Continues below

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit Fightful Select with a link back to this article for the transcription.

Who came up with the outrageous idea of Vince McMahon soiling his pants? More details right here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. Did you enjoy the Men's Royal Rumble match this year? Yes No 0 votes so far