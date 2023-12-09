Possible spoiler surrounding CM Punk's upcoming WWE SmackDown segment

CM Punk is set to make his return to WWE SmackDown tonight for the special 2023 Tribute to The Troops edition. Early word from backstage is that his segment may have major implications for The Road to WrestleMania 40.

The Second City Saint has not appeared on SmackDown since the January 24, 2014 episode, which aired just days before he walked out of the company. It has not been announced what the former ECW Champion will be doing tonight, but the official SmackDown preview speculated on whether any superstars will step up to him.

The early word from backstage at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island, is that WWE has Punk booked for an in-ring segment and not a match, according to WrestleVotes. The former AEW World Champion will reportedly speak on WrestleMania 40 tonight.

While specifics on tonight's Punk promo have not been confirmed, the report from WWE sources is that the future Hall of Famer will focus on his desire to "main event" WrestleMania 40.

Punk potentially addressing WrestleMania 40 this early is interesting, as it was recently reported that WWE has two big feuds planned. The 45-year-old veteran is set to feud with Roman Reigns eventually, but his first major feud is planned to be with Seth Rollins.

It's expected that Punk's first match for World Wrestling Entertainment since 2014 will be against someone other than the current World Heavyweight Champion and the current Undisputed Universal Champion – perhaps a midcard or upper-midcard talent. There should be a better idea of who that will be after tonight's SmackDown.

What is your prediction for CM Punk on tonight's SmackDown? Which superstar should Punk wrestle in his first match since returning? Sound off in the comments below!

