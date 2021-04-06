Possible spoiler on the winner of the Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 37

Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Championship against Edge and Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 37. As per a recent report, Edge is the favorite to win the match.

Edge returned to WWE last year after being out of action for nine years. Following a long feud with Randy Orton, The Rated-R Superstar suffered another injury that took him out of action. He returned at the 2021 Royal Rumble and managed to win the match despite being the first entrant. He outlasted 29 other superstars to guarantee himself a title opportunity at WrestleMania.

As per Bet Online (via Cagesideseats), multiple title changes can be expected at WrestleMania 37. The report stated that Edge will likely win the Universal Championship match. It was also suggested that all current champions will be the underdogs at WrestleMania in terms of their chances to win, except the Intercontinental Champion Big E.

Roman Reigns has been dominant as the Universal Champion ever since he won the title after returning last year. Daniel Bryan, on the other hand, was a last-minute addition to the one-on-one match between Edge and Reigns, all thanks to the momentum he gained on the road to WrestleMania.

Edge could become a 12-time World Champion at WrestleMania 37

The Rated-R Superstar is an eleven-time world champion in WWE. However, he has never held the Universal Championship. If Edge does become the Universal Champion then he will become the first superstar to hold the WWE, World Heavyweight, and Universal Championships.

Edge was initially supposed to be the clear babyface in the triple threat match at WrestleMania. With Bryan's addition, Edge has returned to his heelish roots over the past few weeks.

The Universal Championship match will likely be the main event of WrestleMania 37: Night Two, and we might see WWE Hall of Famer Edge add another feather to his cap.