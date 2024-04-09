Possible timeframe for Sheamus's WWE return - Reports

A new report sheds light on potential time for the former World Champion Sheamus's WWE comeback.

The Celtic Warrior has been on the sidelines since Edge's (now Adam Copeland) final match on Friday Night SmackDown in the Stamford-based company. A shoulder injury kept him out of in-ring action during WrestleMania 40 season.

On RAW after 'Mania (April 8th, 2024) a video package featured the 46-year-old star which hinted at his imminent return. Needless to say, fans are buzzing with excitement to see the former WWE Champion back in action.

Per Fighful Select, The Celtic Warrior's recent video package on Monday Night RAW does not mean he will return next week. Apparently, his big comeback might be saved for after the WWE Draft 2024 dust settles:

"We're told that it's possible that Sheamus may not return until the week of the draft, or won't have a defined brand until then."

Expand Tweet

Becky Lynch reveals advice Sheamus gave her while training to be a WWE Superstar

The former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently revealed a piece of advice from The Celtic Warrior after she signed with WWE.

Big Time Becks inked a deal with the company in 2013 and worked on the NXT brand before moving on to the main roster. That being said, the former Brawling Brutes member had already established his name with several WWE championships in his arsenal.

In the 37-year-old female star's memoir, Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl, mentioned that during her WWE tryout, the former World Champion reached out to her and suggested she should keep things simpler. She wrote:

"I made sure to avail myself to every contact in my Rolodex, and reached out to Sheamus, who had now become one of WWE's biggest stars. "Work on your conditioning and your promo. The wrestling will be the easy part for you," Sheamus advised me as though I were still the eighteen-year-old who had once impressed him in training session. "Keep it simple" was the main message."

Big Time Becks failed to defeat Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia. Fans have to wait and see what the future holds for The Man with rumors of her contract set to expire very soon.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : Do you think Sheamus will challenge Cody Rhodes for WWE Championship? YES NO 0 votes View Discussion