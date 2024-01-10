Potential future main roster plans for controversial WWE Superstar

WWE is seemingly set to begin using a top name more often in the near future, and word from backstage is that WWE SmackDown may be getting a new member of the roster.

Gable Steveson signed with WWE in September 2021. The Olympic gold medalist made a few special appearances amid his training and other commitments, and was sent to NXT last summer. His in-ring debut came at The Great American Bash on July 30 as he and Baron Corbin fought to a double count-out. The 23-year-old has not been back on TV, but has worked 11 matches at non-televised live events, and won them all.

Steveson made his main roster in-ring debut before the WWE SmackDown: New Year's Revolution event last Friday with a dark match win over Cedric Alexander. PWInsider now reports that Steveson is expected to be booked for additional SmackDown TV tapings in the coming weeks.

It remains to be seen if and when the University of Minnesota graduate will debut on SmackDown TV, but the latest update noted that Steveson will likely continue to work dark matches at the upcoming blue brand dates he's being added to.

WWE is less than three weeks away from the 2024 Royal Rumble, and that means significant rumors and speculation on potential surprises. It was noted that there has been no talk of Steveson working the Men's Royal Rumble Match, but that could change.

Gable Steveson shares WWE ring with brother for the first time

While Gable Steveson has not been on NXT TV since the match with Baron Corbin at The Great American Bash, he has won 11 straight matches at non-televised live events in Florida.

The NXT event on November 10 in Lakeland, FL was a special one for the Steveson family as this was the first time Gable and his brother shared the pro wrestling ring. The Olympic gold medalist is the younger brother of Bobby Steveson, also known as Damon Kemp in WWE.

The Lakeland show saw Steveson team with Axiom and Brooks Jensen for a six-man win over Kemp, Myles Borne, and Charlie Dempsey. As seen below, Kemp shared a photo of himself and his brother in the ring together.

Expand Tweet

Steveson's streak lasted from September 8 to December 2, and included eight singles matches plus three six-man matches. If last week's last week's dark match win over Cedric Alexander was included, the two-time NCAA Champion has won twelve straight bouts. The only other match he's had was the double count-out with Corbin.

Where do you see Gable Steveson in 5 years if he stays with WWE? Do you think The Steveson Brothers have a future as a tag team? Sound off in the comments section below!