Potential line-ups for WWE Survivor Series Wargames match revealed - Reports

This year's Survivor Series WarGames match could witness WWE's biggest babyfaces band together under the leadership of Cody Rhodes.

Survivor Series WarGames is the next premium live event on the WWE calendar this year. The show will emanate from the All-State Arena in Chicago on November 25. This will be the company's last major premium live event for the year.

During a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer mentioned that the WarGames match could involve the top babyfaces such as Cody, LA Knight, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and possibly Jey Uso squaring up against The Bloodline and Judgment Day. He made it clear that Roman Reigns wouldn't be on the show, leaving the likes of Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa to handle business with Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Damian Priest by their side.

"You could have Cody, LA Knight, maybe Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens teaming up, Jey Uso of course. You gotta have five right? On the other side, you know, Roman's not on the show. So it would be Solo, Jimmy, probably Priest, Dom, and Balor." [From 31:55 - 32:22]

Roman Reigns will not be at WWE Survivor Series

During the discussion, Dave Meltzer mentioned that Roman Reigns would not be at the event.

This indicates that The Tribal Chief is done defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for this year. His most recent defense came at Crown Jewel this weekend against LA Knight. Reigns managed to hold on to the title after some interference from Jimmy Uso and Paul Heyman.

It will be interesting to see who becomes the next challenger for Roman Reigns heading into the new year.

