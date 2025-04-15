Potential major spoiler on a WWE faction hosting WrestleMania 41 - Reports

WWE is just days away from the 41st annual WrestleMania, and the cards for both nights are stacked. Officials have booked eight championship matches, including John Cena's final appearance at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Following a leaked report on 'Mania plans, sources now revealed a surprise role that is sure to create controversy within the WWE Universe.

WrestleMania 41 will see the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria team with Bayley against the Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. The WWE Tag Team Champions, The Street Profits, will defend their titles against The Motor City Machine Guns at WrestleMania SmackDown. Currently, the only main champion not on the 'Mania card is the inaugural Women's United States Champion, Chelsea Green.

Green had a successful year but may not make her WrestleMania singles debut this time. Sources revealed Green's status earlier today, along with intriguing details on how that might change. SmackDown is set to feature The Green Regime's Chelsea, Piper Niven and Alba Fyre, taking on Katana Chance, Kayden Carter, and Zelina Vega.

World Wrestling Entertainment's Creative Writing Team has made pitches to include Green on the WrestleMania 41 card, but as of late last week, she was still not booked. Fightful Select noted that there were a few pitches that would see Chelsea host WrestleMania Vegas.

Sources did not confirm the role, but as of the weekend, no decision has been made on a host. It's likely that The Green Regime will be involved in hosting at some level, including The Secret Hervice, which is comprised of Fyre and Niven.

Sources close to WWE creative reiterated that Green could be featured in a skit or segment once the show is formatted. However, there were no significant updates provided as of the last two inquiries.

Niven and Fyre will make their WrestleMania debuts if the faction is booked to host in Las Vegas next weekend. Green's 'Mania debut took place in 2023 at WrestleMania 39, where she and Sonya Deville worked the tag team Fatal Four-Way match, which was won by Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.

Chelsea Green's faction is set for WWE SmackDown

World Wrestling Entertainment will present the biggest SmackDown of the year this Friday night in Las Vegas. Here is the updated lineup:

John Cena returns to SmackDown Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal Chelsea Green, Alba Fyre, and Piper Niven vs. Kayden Carter, Katana Chance, and Zelina Vega WWE Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits (c) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns

SmackDown will air live from T-Mobile Arena with the WrestleMania 41 go-home build. Once the episode ends on the USA Network, the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony special will start on Peacock, from the nearby Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

