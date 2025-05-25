Potential major WWE spoiler on the TNA World Championship - Reports

By Marc Middleton
Modified May 25, 2025 21:58 GMT
WWE CCO Triple H poses with TNA World Champion Joe Hendry
WWE CCO Triple H poses with TNA World Champion Joe Hendry (Photo Credit: Triple H on X)

WWE and TNA are moving forward in their groundbreaking alliance, with more historic happenings on the horizon. Triple H and Shawn Michaels took WWE in a unique direction by linking up with TNA, delivering on several firsts in recent months. Sources are now fueling chatter on a massive angle that may come soon.

World Wrestling Entertainment will present its third annual NXT Battleground PLE in just a few hours. The company's 8th Battleground event overall will mark the first time a TNA championship is defended on WWE programming, as Joe Hendry will put the TNA World Championship on the line against Trick Williams. The Global Hero teamed with Trick in his first non-Battle Royal match in NXT to defeat Ethan Page and Shawn Spears in July 2024. This week's TNA Impact saw Hendry and Elijah (fka Elias) defeat Williams and Frankie Kazarian, but the two have gone back and forth for months.

Trick Williams is strongly rumored to capture the TNA World Championship in a few hours. PWN's Cory Hays reports that plans have been in the works for The Anointed One to have more involvement in the partnership between WWE and TNA, which is fueling rumors and speculation on a title change ahead of showtime.

The Global Hero's future with both companies has been heavily speculated on, but sources weren't clear if Williams is set to dethrone him to make history at NXT Battleground tonight or if his push on both brands is still the direction. However, using the 30-year-old more in the storylines between WWE and TNA was the talk going around as of last week, but there was nothing said about Hendry.

In addition to Williams vs. Hendry, tonight's loaded, live Battleground PLE from the Yuengling Center in Tampa will see NXT Champion Oba Femi defend against Myles Borne. The other matches on the card include NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer vs. Jordynne Grace, Women's North American Champion Sol Ruca vs. Kelani Jordan, Tony D'Angelo vs. Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, plus trios action with Josh Briggs, Hank and Tank vs. The Culling.

Marc Middleton

Edited by Kebin Edwin Antony
