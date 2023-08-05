Potential plan for Seth Rollins after WWE SummerSlam 2023 being discussed – Reports

Seth Rollins will enter the Biggest Party of the Summer as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. However, the question remains if he leaves the event with the title. According to a new report, there are plans being discussed for The Visionary after the event.

Last month, Finn Balor was close to beating Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship until he was distracted by The Judgment Day's Damian Priest. The two stars are currently on the same page, but that could drastically change after the event.

According to a new report from Xero News, WWE is discussing plans for Seth Rollins after the Biggest Party of the Summer, and it could most likely be a Triple Threat match involving Priest and Balor at Payback 2023. However, the report doesn't state which star will walk out of the event with the title. Check it out:

"Hearing some small murmurs of Seth vs. Finn vs. Priest at Payback for the title. These are not locked in yet, but are being spoken about."

These plans are being discussed, and nothing as such has been confirmed for the premium live event in September.

Seth Rollins appeared on WWE SmackDown before SummerSlam 2023

Seth Rollins has spent the majority of his career on Monday Night RAW, whether he was Monday Night Rollins or the Savior of RAW as The Messiah during the Pandemic Era.

However, The Visionary did spend time on Friday Night SmackDown during the Pandemic Era. During his time on the brand, he feuded with Cesaro and Edge before finally returning to WWE RAW.

Last year, he once again went to Friday Night SmackDown to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. After failing to win the title from the Tribal Chief, Rollins faced Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 38.

Last night, The Visionary appeared on Friday Night SmackDown to perform for the audience. He faced The Miz in a dark match and successfully defended his title ahead of the event.

Do you think The Visionary will walk out of SummerSlam with the title? Sound off in the comments section below.

