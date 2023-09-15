Potential plans for Cody Rhodes' next feud on WWE RAW - Reports

Cody Rhodes has yet to finish his story after returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38 and defeating Seth Rollins. According to a new report, there are plans for The American Nightmare's next rival that could be set up on the recent episode of Monday Night RAW.

The road to the top hasn't been easy for The American Nightmare after he lost to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. Rhodes' journey back to the top of the card has been filled with adversity, including challengers such as Brock Lesnar and The Judgment Day over the past few months.

However, a former friend could potentially become Rhodes' next rival on the red brand. According to a new report from Xero News, Drew McIntyre vs. Cody Rhodes will be set up for the future on an upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW after The Scottish Warrior faces Main Event Jey. Check it out:

"Cody Rhodes will likely be involved with Drew Mcintyre after Mcintyre vs. Jey on Monday. Mcintyre will come for Rhodes. He brought Jey to Raw. Mcintyre will fume over that. One to keep an eye on."

The American Nightmare was the one who brought Jey Uso from WWE SmackDown to RAW. It will be interesting to see what happens next in Rhodes' journey to the top.

Cody Rhodes will reportedly have a rematch for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40

Earlier this year, Cody Rhodes returned and won the Men's Royal Rumble match by eliminating Gunther. After the event, he went after the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Unfortunately, The Tribal Chief was able to defeat The American Nightmare with the help of The Bloodline. Over the past few months, the stable has crumbled with only Solo Sikoa on the champion's side.

Earlier this month, several reports claimed that The American Nightmare will once again face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

However, the result of the match could be vastly different as The Bloodline has lost most of its power, and Solo Sikoa's confidence in The Tribal Chief has been dwindling ever since they went up against The Usos.

What are your thoughts on The American Nightmare's run so far?