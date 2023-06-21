Potential reason behind recent WWE Fastlane announcement revealed - Reports

Dates have recently been announced for WWE Fastlane and Payback in the last couple of weeks.

This is not the norm for WWE, as they usually have a habit of announcing their premium live event schedule several months ahead of time. So why is the company flipping the script on how they handle their special event calendar?

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), WWE sources have informed him that the reasoning behind announcing premium live events separately like they have this year is to allow each event to have its own moment.

WWE is taking a strategic approach to the premium live event calendar this year by factoring in economics, storylines, and audience growth when it comes to announcements and event placement.

Paul Heyman believes WWE Fastlane will bring relevancy to Indianapolis this October

Paul Heyman believes WWE Fastlane coming to Indianapolis will be just as beneficial for the company as it will be for the city.

During his appearance on the recent episode of The Pat McAfee Show, Paul Heyman said he believes that WWE Fastlane coming to Indianapolis will bring relevancy to the city, and the Naptown will bring relevance to WWE.

"Mr. McAfee, do you think that the fact that Fastlane comes to Indianapolis based on the fact that Indianapolis is the host of the Indianapolis 500? That it's known for the fast lane," Paul Heyman. "I didn't insult, I didn't say something disparaging about your great city. I say this on behalf of The Tribal Chief, The Head of the Table, the ruler of the island of relevancy that now, not only does WWE bring relevancy to Indianapolis, but by virtue of the fact that Indianapolis has either lent, licensed, or sold the name Fastlane from the Indianapolis 500 to WWE, that Indianapolis brings relevancy to WWE."

What do you make of WWE's new method of announcing premium live events? Are you excited about Fastlane in October? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

