Potential reason behind top WWE champion's run - Reports

WWE Superstars from the main roster are gearing up for Fastlane following Friday Night SmackDown this week. According to a WWE insider, new details emerged behind the current champion's run on the main roster.

Earlier this year, the company introduced a new World Heavyweight Championship, which went to Monday Night RAW after Seth Rollins won the title in Saudi Arabia at Night of Champions 2023 against AJ Styles. The Visionary is currently ruling the red brand as the champion.

However, fans have often wondered how long will Rollins hold on to the championship even after all the challengers failed to take the title away from him. A fan on Twitter asked BWE, 'Is mgmt happy with the Seth’s reign so far?' The insider replied:

"He pulls good numbers. Hes a great worker. Sells tickets. So they're indeed happy."

The management has been behind Seth Rollins ever since he carried the brand during Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns' absence over the past year. It will be interesting to see who will finally dethrone The Visionary.

Seth Rollins is set to compete in a Last Man Standing match at WWE Fastlane 2023

After finally slaying every member of The Judgment Day, Seth Rollins walked out of The Biggest Party of The Summer with a win over Finn Balor and successfully defended his title.

Later, new challengers started to emerge on the brand to go after The Visionary. On an episode of Monday Night RAW, Shinsuke Nakamura blindsided Seth Rollins and issued him a warning.

Over the next few weeks following the attack, The King of Strong Style began to attack The Visionary ahead of their big bout. However, Seth Rollins was able to defeat Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event of WWE Payback 2023.

Unfortunately, the former Intercontinental Champion was not done with The Visionary as he challenged him to defend his title in a Last Man Standing match at WWE Fastlane 2023.

The Visionary agreed, and the two are set to meet in Indianapolis for the title. This will be Seth Rollins' first-ever Last Man Standing in the promotion.

What are your thoughts on Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship run? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.