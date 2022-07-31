Potential reason why Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey at WWE SummerSlam was so short

Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey was one of the few underwhelming matches from WWE's epic execution of SummerSlam. The bout lasted much shorter than anybody expected, and there is now a possible explanation.

The SmackDown Women's Championship bout was among the most anticipated ones on the card, but WWE ended it in four minutes and 35 seconds. Despite being in the armbar and tapping out, Morgan pinned Rousey's shoulders down as the referee counted to three.

Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer tweeted that the match was cut quite a bit because The Miz and Logan Paul's contest lasted longer than expected, going over 14 minutes. He then questioned WWE's tendency to broadcast too many video packages between the matches.

"That match had a lot of time cut because Miz and Logan went long. HOW ABOUT WE CUT SOME VIDEO PACKAGES INSTEAD OF TIME OFF MATCHES," tweeted Alvarez.

Bryan Alvarez @bryanalvarez That match had a lot of time cut because Miz and Logan went long. HOW ABOUT WE CUT SOME VIDEO PACKAGES INSTEAD OF TIME OFF MATCHES? That match had a lot of time cut because Miz and Logan went long. HOW ABOUT WE CUT SOME VIDEO PACKAGES INSTEAD OF TIME OFF MATCHES?

The end of the match wasn't it for Liv Morgan or Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam, though. The Baddest Woman on the Planet assaulted the SmackDown Women's Champion and nearly broke the referee's arm out of frustration.

Liv Morgan took a shot at Ronda Rousey following her WWE SummerSlam win

The SmackDown Women's Champion merely escaped with her title. Her facial expressions after the match proved that. However, that did not stop Morgan from taking a shot at Rousey after the match. But she isn't the first to go after the former UFC star's apparent lack of love for wrestling this week.

She called herself the new "baddest woman on the planet," referencing her opponent's nickname. Morgan is also the only woman in WWE to pin Ronda twice following the SummerSlam match.

LIV Morgan @YaOnlyLivvOnce



But new baddest woman on the planet



… because I love this more. AND STILL SMACKDOWN WOMEN’S CHAMPIONBut new baddest woman on the planet… because I love this more. AND STILL SMACKDOWN WOMEN’S CHAMPION 💙👅But new baddest woman on the planet 😜… because I love this more. https://t.co/Y8PyZ00Gog

So, while it may have been cut short, Liv Morgan had a great experience at SummerSlam. It will be interesting to see the upcoming direction of this angle after Ronda Rousey's post-match attack on the champion.

Do you think Morgan should remain SmackDown Women's Champion throughout this feud? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

A Hall of Famer told us Drew McIntyre wouldn't have succeeded during the Attitude Era. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. Who should end the feud on top? Liv Morgan Ronda Rousey 66 votes so far