  • Potential reason for major WWE Premium Live Event changes revealed - Reports

Potential reason for major WWE Premium Live Event changes revealed - Reports

By Marc Middleton
Modified Aug 28, 2024 20:41 GMT
Triple H opens WWE WrestleMania XL, SummerSlam 2024 at Cleveland Browns Stadium
Triple H at WrestleMania XL, SummerSlam 2024 at Browns Stadium (Photo Credits: wwe.com, Browns Stadium on Instagram)

The new era of WWE has included a renewed focus on improving the company's Premium Live Events division. Two major changes have been welcomed by fans, and now sources are revealing new details on the idea behind these upgrades, and what fans can expect in the future.

World Wrestling Entertainment's massive growth has been driven by pay-per-view events for years. The company re-branded PPV as PLE in early 2022, and since then, it has improved the product with various changes. One of the more noticeable changes seems to be the shorter cards, which translates to quicker shows.

Bash in Berlin currently has five matches, while SummerSlam had seven. The Royal Rumble was a four-match show, while King and Queen of the Ring had six bouts, and even WrestleMania XL had just seven matches on each night. Officials booked five-match lineups for Clash at the Castle: Scotland, Money in the Bank, Backlash France, and Elimination Chamber: Perth.

WWE officials are expected to continue the trend of shorter PLE cards, according to Fightful Select. The company has been happy with how these quicker match lineups turn out.

There are multiple reasons why WWE went with shorter cards. Sources note that the format is working for officials, and it allows them to help stack RAW and SmackDown. This is especially useful when SmackDown runs the same city as a PLE the following night.

youtube-cover

WWE has three more 2024 main roster PLEs scheduled after Bash in Berlin this weekend. Bad Blood is booked for October 5 in Atlanta, while Crown Jewel is scheduled for November 2 in Riyadh, and Survivor Series: WarGames is set for Vancouver on November 30.

WWE Bash in Berlin updated lineup and Kickoff

The inaugural WWE Bash in Berlin PLE will take place this Saturday. The big event will take place at the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany.

Peacock is set to air the Countdown to Bash in Berlin pre-show at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday, then the main card starts at 1 p.m. ET. Below is the current lineup:

  • Strap Match: Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk
  • Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan vs. Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley
  • Women's Tag Team Championship: Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre (c) vs. Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair
  • Undisputed Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens
  • World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Randy Orton (If he wins, Orton will be transferred to RAW and Gunther will be sent to SmackDown)
youtube-cover

Michael Cole will host a Bash in Berlin Kickoff event on Friday at Uber Platz, which is right outside of the Uber Arena in Berlin. The event is free to all local fans and will air live at 10 a.m. ET on Peacock and social media channels.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
