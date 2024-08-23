Reason revealed why major titles not being defended at WWE PLEs - Reports

WWE officials have put a significant renewed focus on premium live events in this new era. Despite the record-breaking shows, fans have noticed a few key titles that are not being defended, and now sources are revealing why.

The WWE Universe has had a long-standing narrative of Vince McMahon being strongly against tag team wrestling, while former three-time champion of the division, Triple H is a big supporter. The Chief Content Officer revamped WWE's tag team championships earlier this year and was praised by many. However, The Game has faced criticism lately for how the division was being booked.

The Bloodline's Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga are the current WWE Tag Team Champions on SmackDown, while RAW features The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh as the World Tag Team Champions. The brand-specific titles were revamped after WrestleMania XL in April, and that's the last time they were defended on a PLE, but sources indicate that there are valid reasons for this.

World Wrestling Entertainment officials reportedly have more exposure in the works for the tag team division. They plan on having the titles defended at premium live events, but a new report from PWN's Viper noted that the company wanted the tag team feuds and storylines to be built up in the right way for that to happen.

Backstage sources noted that PLEs were reserved for the highest caliber feuds, which also carry the TV shows. Therefore, the championship situation was described as a work in progress for the tag team division.

Fastlane in October 2023 was the last time the tag straps were on the line at a PLE before WrestleMania XL. Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes won the Undisputed Tag Team Championship from The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Before that, Balor and Priest had dethroned Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at Payback in September 2023.

The last successful PLE tag title defense came at Night of Champions in May 2023, which was headlined by KO and Sami retaining over The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. Night One of WrestleMania 39 was headlined by Owens and Zayn winning the titles from The Usos.

There has been a bit of a different story with the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. The Kabuki Warriors dethroned Katana Chance and Kayden Carter on SmackDown in January, then retained over Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae at Elimination Chamber.

Asuka and Kairi Sane dropped the titles at Backlash: France to Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair, who retained over Hartwell and LeRae at King and Queen of the Ring, but then dropped them to current champions Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre (Unholy Union) at Clash at the Castle: Scotland, in front of the latter's hometown crowd.

The Bloodline to defend on WWE SmackDown

Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga won the Tag Team Championship from DIY on the August 2 edition of the blue brand. The Bloodline members will now make their first title defense on tonight's SmackDown.

The Bloodline is set to defend against The Street Profits, with Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins earning their shot by defeating Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano last Friday in a hard-fought battle.

DIY won the title from A-Town Down Under on July 5, then retained in the rematch one week later. They then dropped the straps to The Bloodline in their second televised title defense.

