Potential reason for The Bloodline appearing on WWE RAW and SmackDown recently - Reports

WWE's plans for The Bloodline to appear on both WWE RAW and SmackDown brands could involve more feuds for the faction on television. as per the latest reports.

The Bloodline has been ruling over red and blue brands for months now. The latest episode of RAW saw the heel faction try to attempt a hostile takeover of the brand. They were stopped by Kevin Owens and the rest of the locker room. However, their shenanigans did not stop there as Solo Sikoa involved himself in the six-man match main event to give a victory to The Usos and Sami Zayn.

The group was then confronted by SmackDown stars Drew McIntyre and Sheamus, who are slated to fight The Usos for the tag team titles.

However, according to Fightful, WWE still intends to use crossover talent to expedite feuds involving The Bloodline.

The report further adds that talent will be used as a "vehicle to accelerate Bloodline feuds."

The Bloodline succumbed to an upset loss at the hands of John Cena and Kevin Owens

After months of impeccable dominance on WWE programming, Roman Reigns' faction recently faced a jerk caused by John Cena and Kevin Owens on their path to supremacy.

On the final SmackDown of 2022, the 16-time world champion joined forces with The Prizefighter to face Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. It was also Cena's first match of the year.

Despite all of their efforts, Reigns and Zayn could not overcome the mounting force of the legend and the former Universal Champion. Zayn succumbed to a defeat at the hands of his former best friend, KO, as he pinned The Honorary Uce following a stunner.

Cena was welcomed into the arena amidst a raucous ovation as his streak of competing in at least one WWE match every year for the past 20 years continued.

With rumors of appearances on both RAW and SmackDown, it seems that fans will get to enjoy more of The Bloodline as the company heads to WrestleMania 39.

