Potential reason why WWE changed the name of major championship

There has been an update as to why WWE has changed the name of the most important title in the company.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is now known as the Undisputed WWE Championship. Roman Reigns dropped the title to Cody Rhodes in the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania XL last month in Philadelphia. Sean Ross Sapp responded to a fan question about Universal being dropped from the name of the title today on Fightful Select during his mailbag segment.

Sapp noted that the Universal Championship is still active despite not being mentioned on television anymore. He added that the name of the title was too long with the word "Universal" included and that is why the promotion decided to make the change. He noted that the two titles are unified, and the Universal Championship is still listed on the website and internally as an active title.

Cody Rhodes praises Roman Reigns following WWE WrestleMania XL

Cody Rhodes finally finished his story and dethroned The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania XL, but broke character after the event to praise his rival.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show last month following WrestleMania, The American Nightmare spoke highly of Roman Reigns and what he was able to accomplish as champion. Rhodes added that he hopes to be half of the champion The Head of the Table was during his historic title reign:

"I don't agree with how Roman [Reigns] was champion. We go about how we operate in the ring completely differently. But still, I said this last night at the Press Conference and really mean it. I'm proud that I beat him at his best, and I hope I can be half the champion that Roman Reigns was. He was an exceptional champion for WWE. [He] did a lot of great things," said Rhodes.

Roman Reigns has not appeared on television since losing the title to Cody Rhodes at The Show of Shows. However, the veteran is reportedly involved in creative decisions for The Bloodline during his time away from the company.

