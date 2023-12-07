WWE could be making a major change with UFC in the mix soon - Reports

The latest reports have provided information on WWE potentially making a significant shift following their recent collaboration with the UFC.

Earlier this year in September, the Stamford-based promotion and Endeavor joined forces to form a new titan - TKO Group Holdings. Fans are eagerly waiting for the UFC and World Wrestling Entertainment to showcase this unprecedented alliance.

A few weeks ago, it was reported that Vince McMahon had bagged a "big money deal" for UFC in the Middle Eastern country, following his ties with the Saudi Arabia government.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer shared his views on TKO President Mark Shapiro's plans to reduce WWE house shows.

The wrestling journalist mentioned that, by cutting down live events in C and D counties, the Stamford-based promotion and the mixed martial arts company can draw huge money by having their respective pay-per-views on the same weekend, whether overseas or domestic.

"He basically said we are doing the math as 1+1 = 4, and what he meant by that instead of getting the money they would get from one show, they are bringing two shows, but they want the money for four shows where the idea that the combination of bringing both UFC and WWE in the same weekend, the same market will bring in so more tourist that they would get more money from these different communities," [3:27 - 3:56]

WWE's next premium live event after NXT Deadline is in 2024

World Wrestling Entertainment two of its PLE in November 2023. The first one was held on November 4 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Crown Jewel and the second one was on November 25 in Chicago - Survivor Series which saw the return of CM Punk after almost a decade.

As declared by Triple H, both premium live events were a massive hit and the company is prepared to cap off the year with the NXT Deadline this weekend. Following 2023, WWE will kick off the new year with Royal Rumble on January 27, 2024.

Next year's Elimination Chamber will emanate from Australia in February and Backlash 2024 from France in May as a part of the company keen on organizing PLE outside of the United States.

Only time will tell what's in the Stamford-based company's arsenal to have a massive showdown alongside UFC in the mix.

