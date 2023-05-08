Potential rumor-killer on controversial star working as a producer at WWE Backlash - Reports

A former WWE Superstar was rumored to produce the San Juan Street Fight between Bad Bunny and Damian Priest last night at Backlash, but that was not the case.

Bad Bunny pulled off quite the upset last night at the premium live event and defeated Damian Priest in a Street Fight. The recording artist was originally supposed to host the event but felt compelled to compete after Damian Priest slammed him through the commentary desk on the RAW after WrestleMania.

The 29-year-old responded by challenging Priest to a San Juan Street Fight and defeated him at last night's premium live event. There were rumors that controversial former superstar Brian Kendrick helped produce the match, but those are reportedly false.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Brian Kendrick did not help Jamie Noble produce the bout between Damian Priest and Bad Bunny at Backlash and was not listed internally. He did help the two superstars train, and the match was originally going to be a tag team match.

However, those involved were confident enough in Bad Bunny's training for it to be a singles match. WWE higher-ups are said to be thrilled with how the bout turned out last night at Backlash.

Former WWE star Brian Kendrick on why his tag team with Paul London broke up

Brian Kendrick recently disclosed that his tag team with Paul London broke up in WWE because it was simply just time.

Kendrick and London were a team from 2005-2008 and captured the WWE Tag Team Championships once as a duo. During a recent appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted Show, the former 205 Live star noted that there is only so much that can be done in tag team wrestling, and it was time for them to split up.

"But, tag team wrestling, it only goes so far. It's an act. It's a great act, and it makes for exciting wrestling, but at the time, the act was only going to be one or two segments on the show, and it's always going to be where it needs to be," explained Brian Kendrick. "We found this out directly. So it was time for us to split, but you know, we got to do some really cool stuff together." [From 08:51 - 09:20]

You can check out the full interview with Brian Kendrick in the video below:

Kendrick was also rumored to work as a producer during Ronda Rousey's title defense against Shotzi last year at WWE Survivor Series. Only time will tell if the controversial former star can return to the company in a backstage role.

