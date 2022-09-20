Create

Potential spoiler: Championship match set to be handed "plenty of time" on WWE RAW

WWE RAW
It sounds like we'll be getting another big episode of WWE RAW tonight.
The upcoming episode of RAW will feature a United States Championship match, and as per the latest reports, the bout is scheduled to get "plenty of time" during the show.

Triple H continues to go out of his way to make championships important on WWE RAW and SmackDown.

Since The Game took over as the head of creative in WWE, there has been a renewed importance on the Intercontinental and United States Championships. The latter will be defended later tonight on Monday Night RAW.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), tonight's United States Championship match between Bobby Lashley and Seth "Freakin" Rollins is scheduled to get "plenty of time." It's not known at this time if this match is expected to close the show or not.

If The All Mighty retains against Rollins, it will continue to restore the prestige and credibility of a title that's currently the top championship on Monday Night RAW.

There's a lot scheduled for tonight's episode of WWE RAW

In addition to tonight's United States Championship match, there is plenty planned for the upcoming episode of WWE RAW.

In a rematch from the September 5 episode of RAW, Kevin Owens will go one-on-one with Mr. Money in the Bank Austin Theory.

Regarding segments, Miz TV is scheduled for tonight's episode, and a title celebration for Damage CTRL after Dakota Kai and IYO SKY won the WWE Women's World Tag Team Titles last week from Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah.

According to SRS, a Damage CTRL golf cart and a limo are scheduled for this segment.

Other names scheduled for tonight's episode of WWE RAW include Matt Riddle, Alexa Bliss, and The Street Profits.

Are you excited about tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW? Which match or segment are you most looking forward to? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

