Potential spoiler on first title defense for WWE SmackDown Superstar

New details have been reported on plans for a WWE SmackDown Superstar that will be making their first title defense this week.

Saturday's WWE NXT Deadline Premium Live Event saw Dragon Lee defeat Dominik Mysterio to capture the NXT North American Championship for the first time. Rey Mysterio accompanied the SmackDown Superstar to the ring for the match and then did guest commentary.

Tonight's NXT episode is scheduled to feature the first title defense for the masked superstar, according to Fightful Select. Lee is set to defend the NXT North American Championship against Tyler Bate.

This will be the first-ever singles match between the 28-year-old Mexican wrestler and the 26-year-old Englishman. They previously worked just one match together, and that came on the September 26th NXT episode in a Fatal 4 Way with Axiom and the winner, Trick Williams. This match was to determine Dirty Dom's challenger for NXT No Mercy, where Williams won the title but dropped it back to Mysterio three days later.

WWE will present Deadline's fallout and the first build for New Year's Evil on NXT. Several interesting spoilers have been revealed for the show, including the opener, the show-closer, and more.

What is your prediction for Tyler Bate vs. Dragon Lee on tonight's NXT? Do you want to see the NXT North American Championship defended on SmackDown? Sound off in the comments below!

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.