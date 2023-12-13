Potential spoiler on popular WWE star opening tonight's show following return

Tonight's WWE NXT will be a major show for the brand as they will present the fallout from Saturday's Deadline PLE.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that Cora Jade is set to open the episode with an in-ring promo. After being away for months, Jade returned at Deadline and delivered a sneak attack to NXT Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria.

The opening segment is reportedly planned to also feature Valkyria, Nikkita Lyons, and Women's Iron Survivor Challenge winner Blair Davenport, and this will set up a tag team match.

The current plan for tonight's main event slot is a promo from Trick Williams. Deadline saw Williams win the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge to become the new #1 contender to NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov. The segment is set to include Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes.

WWE previously announced that the 2023 Men's Breakout Tournament will begin tonight. Plans as of now call for a segment to introduce the participants, and then two first-round matches will be held. The tournament will feature Myles Borne, Luca Crusifino, Riley Osborne, Keanu Carver, Dion Lennox, Trey Bearhill, Oba Femi, and Tavion Heights.

The only other items officially announced for tonight are Eddy Thorpe vs. Dijak and six-person action with Meta-Four's Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, and Lash Legend vs. Brooks Jensen, Josh Briggs, and Fallon Henley.

Tonight's NXT will begin the build to the special New Year's Evil episode on January 2nd. The only matches WWE has confirmed for NYE as of this writing are Davenport vs. Valkyria and Williams vs. Dragunov.

