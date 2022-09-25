Potential spoiler on Goldberg's WWE return - Reports

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg could reportedly return to the company really soon!

The veteran star last wrestled for WWE earlier this year at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022. In the main event of the Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia, he challenged Roman Reigns for his Universal Championship but could not defeat him.

Ahead of his match against Reigns, the former WCW star teased that this could end up being his last match for the company. However, the former Universal Champion has since commented that he would be open to a return.

Xero News has now reported that Goldberg is due to appear on the upcoming Saudi Arabia show WWE Crown Jewel 2022 and could be returning to our television screens as soon as next month in October.

Goldberg is waiting to get a call from WWE to return

The WWE Hall of Famer has previously openly stated that his match against Roman Reigns was the last match on his WWE contract. But he is still under contract with WWE and as the saying goes in this business - "Never Say Never."

During a recent interview with the New York Post, the legendary star stated that he's waiting for a call from WWE and when and if he does, he'll be ready to return.

“I’m still waiting for that one [call] to happen one of these days,” The WCW legend said. “But I suppose you never retire in the wrestling world until you’re dead, so who knows. Hey, I may never get the call, you never know. But you bet your ass I’ll be ready.”

Goldberg isn't the only megastar that WWE could be planning to bring back for their next Saudi Arabia show. Multi-time world champion Brock Lesnar is also reportedly scheduled to return next month to set up a match against Bobby Lashley for WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

Comment down and let us know who you would want to see Goldberg face if he returns for a match at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

Why doesn't Finn Balor turn into the demon anymore? A former WWE writer explains here

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Goldberg return for one more match? Yes No 0 votes so far