Potential spoiler on the final participant of WWE Men's Money in the Bank ladder match

Recent reports have disclosed that Ezekiel could be the final participant in this year's WWE Men's Money in The Bank ladder match.

MITB is scheduled to be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on July 2. Several stars from RAW and SmackDown have made it to the ladder match. These stars include Riddle, Omos, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus and Sami Zayn. However, one spot still remains for a chance at the coveted contract.

Regarding this, Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful is now reporting that a final participant will be decided on SmackDown in a Fatal Four Way match between Ezekiel, The Miz, Happy Corbin, and Madcap Moss. It's been revealed that Elias' younger brother will be the final addition to the WWE Men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Sami Zayn isn't happy with Riddle's inclusion in the WWE Men's Money in the Bank ladder match

We last saw Riddle earn his spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match in an exhilarating last-chance qualifying battle royal on Monday Night RAW.

The final stretch of the match saw The Miz eliminate AJ Styles while faking an injury at ringside before getting in a back and forth with The Original Bro. Riddle managed to fight it out in the end and hit the A-lister with a RKO on the apron to eliminate him and seal his spot in the ladder match.

However, it seems that Sami Zayn isn't at all thrilled about him being included. Zayn spoke on WWE's The Bump and made it clear that he should not be allowed to participate, considering his history with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

"How is Riddle even in the match? Riddle lost to Roman Reigns with the stipulation being that he could not challenge Roman Reigns again. Now how is he even in this match, I'm not going to even get into that." [49:03 - 49:15]

Sami Zayn has been an 'Honorary' member of The Bloodline since The Usos inducted him into the faction, which is led by Roman Reigns. It will be interesting to see how things pan out if Zayn comes out victorious from the ladder match and whether he will challenge Reigns for the title.

Find out which top WWE star thinks Liv Morgan will be Miss Money in the Bank this year. Click here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far