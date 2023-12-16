Potential spoiler on major plans for The Bloodline on SmackDown

WWE could be planning a major storyline for The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown.

The heel faction has been dominant on the blue brand, and Roman Reigns has just passed 1,200 days as Universal Champion. The Tribal Chief has not been pinned in a singles match for four years now, and successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight at Crown Jewel 2023.

LA Knight got involved in The Bloodline storyline after AJ Styles was taken out by the faction on the September 22 edition of SmackDown. Styles was scheduled to team up with John Cena against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at Fastlane in October, but the attack ruled him out of the match. Knight replaced him and then went on to challenge Reigns for the title last month in Saudi Arabia but ultimately came up short.

Randy Orton made his return to the company at Survivor Series: WarGames after spending well over a year on the shelf. The Bloodline had brutally attacked The Viper on the May 20, 2022 edition of SmackDown as a way to write him off of television.

According to WrestleVotes, tonight's edition of SmackDown will be focused on the heel faction. WrestleVotes added that Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles all individually want to take the group down, and that could potentially be the theme of tonight's episode of the blue brand in Green Bay.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is scheduled to make his return tonight on SmackDown. It will be interesting to see if anyone confronts the leader of The Bloodline later tonight on the blue brand.

