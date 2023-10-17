Potential spoiler on major title match being discussed for WWE Crown Jewel - Reports

There is a major title match potentially being discussed for WWE Crown Jewel next month.

WWE is coming off a very successful Fastlane Premium Live Event in Indianapolis and will start building toward Crown Jewel next month. The company has been bolstering the women's division as of late, with Nia Jax making her shocking return in September and Jade Cargill deciding to make the jump from AEW.

Last week on RAW, Nia Jax faced Raquel Rodriquez in a singles match. However, the bout ended in a no contest as Rhea Ripley interrupted and attacked Jax. Soon, Shayna Baszler came out to seek revenge on Nia, leading to a staredown between Ripley and Baszler. The segment ended with The Queen of Spades getting better of The Eradicator.

According to insider account BWE, WWE could potentially be planning a huge women's title match at Crown Jewel next month in Saudi Arabia. BWE noted that a five-way women's title match for Crown Jewel "might be announced" during tonight's episode of RAW.

Expand Tweet

The Women's World Champion is set to face Baszler tonight on RAW. However, a surprise appearance from Jade Cargill to confront Ripley could lead to the rumored five-way match for next month's Crown Jewel.

Jade Cargill also appeared on the Season Premiere of SmackDown last week and had a staredown with Charlotte Flair. The Queen is set to challenge IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Champion on this week's SmackDown. Cargill could show up again for a staredown with Flair at the end of the segment.

Rhea Ripley claims current WWE Superstar is the second-best female wrestler ever

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has been dominant since her arrival on the main roster, and her popularity continues to grow every week.

The Judgment Day member has already established herself as a generational talent, and her career is just getting started.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview, The Eradicator was asked to name the best women's wrestler of all time and was asked not to name herself. Ripley joked that she was about to raise the Women's World Championship before calling Bianca Belair a superstar who is almost on her level.

"Oh, I had my title ready [to hold up] and everything," Ripley replied, realizing she could not name herself. "It's a tough one because Rhea Ripley's just the top, because Mami's always on top, so who would be below Mami? I'm gonna go with Bianca Belair." [From 0:39 – 0:56]

You can check out the full interview below:

Rhea Ripley has relied on Dominik Mysterio to keep her title reign going as of late, but that could be difficult in a match with so many superstars involved. It will be interesting to see if she does wind up defending her title in a five-way match next month at WWE Crown Jewel.

Which superstars would you like to see compete in the rumored five-way match at Crown Jewel? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.