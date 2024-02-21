Potential spoiler on major WWE Elimination Chamber Match

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 is just around the corner. A source has provided information on who could win the Women's World Championship match.

The Premium Live Event will feature four matches, including the two traditional chamber matches. Other than those, Rhea Ripley will defend her title against Nia Jax. Elsewhere on the card, Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate will face Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

Ahead of the championship match at the PLE, Ripley and Jax went back and forth in a war of words during the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The two superstars did a sit-down interview in a build-up to their much-anticipated match.

According to BetOnline's latest betting odds, The Eradicator will successfully defend her title against The Irresistible Force. Ripley is currently an overwhelming favorite with -5000. Nia Jax, on the other hand, is at +1000 and is most likely to lose the match.

It will be interesting to see two of the most dominant female superstars in the Stamford-based company fight it out with the championship on the line. The woman who leaves the arena with the title will defend the championship in a match against the winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber match.

Nia Jax talks about her current WWE run

During her previous run with the company, Nia Jax was notorious for accidentally injuring fellow superstars during matches. However, The Irresistible Force has looked more assured inside the ring following her return.

Speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda's Emily Mae, Nia Jax opened up about her current WWE run:

"It's been incredible. I am actually like happy that people get to see this side. I feel like my first time around I wasn't as focused and I was in a different mindset, and now I am in a better place. So it's been really good. I am actually loving the fact that there is new talent that I haven't got to work with that I get to work with now, so this has been cool," she said.

At the upcoming Premium Live Event, Nia Jax will be looking to win her second singles title in WWE. However, she will face the challenge of Rhea Ripley, who has stormed past every challenger in her reign of over 320 days.

