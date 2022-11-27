Potential Spoiler on which match will close the night at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 - Reports

Survivor Series Premium Live Event will make history as it will feature two WarGames matches for the first time on the main roster. But which match will headline the event? A new report reveals that The Bloodline vs. Brawling Brutes will close the show.

Earlier this month, Triple H announced that WarGames will make its way to the main roster as the black-and-gold brand receives a new Premium Live Event called Deadline.

The gimmick match will be added to the long-running Survivor Series event and will eliminate the traditional 5-on-5 elimination match from the show in the future.

For this year's Survivor Series event, the company has announced five matches, and a recent report from PWInsider revealed that The Bloodline vs. Team Brutes will be the main event of the night.

The Men's WarGames match will feature the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, leading The Bloodline to take on The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens.

However, the card is subject to change before the show. It will be interesting to see if the gimmick match can live up to the hype from the NXT and successfully transition to the main roster.

Kevin Owens asked Sami Zayn to betray The Bloodline at Survivor Series WarGames

Earlier this month, the company announced the Men's WarGames match for the Premium Live Event, which involved The Bloodline going up against The Brawling Brutes.

Towards the build-up for the match, Drew McIntyre sided with The Brutes. However, the babyface team still needed another superstar to even the odds against the hellish faction.

Last week, Kevin Owens returned to the company and aligned himself with Drew McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes to go up against the full force of The Bloodline.

During the go-home episode of SmackDown, Kevin Owens spoke to Sami Zayn during a backstage segment where he asked The Liberator to turn his back on The Bloodline and strike first before The Tribal Chief, and his cousins turn on Zayn.

Meanwhile, Jey Uso peeked through the door and heard the entire conversation between the best friends and their plans. Nevertheless, Zayn declined Owens' offer and left.

Do you think Sami Zayn will turn on The Bloodline at Survivor Series WarGames? Sound off in the comment section.

